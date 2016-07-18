Skip to main content
Tax Design for Inclusive Economic Growth

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv74ggk0g7-en
Authors
Bert Brys, Sarah Perret, Alastair Thomas, Pierce O’Reilly
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Brys, B. et al. (2016), “Tax Design for Inclusive Economic Growth”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv74ggk0g7-en.
