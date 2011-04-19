Skip to main content
Tax Competition Between Sub-Central Governments

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b1120t6b-en
Authors
Hansjörg Blöchliger, José Maria Pinero Campos
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Cite this content as:

Blöchliger, H. and J. Pinero Campos (2011), “Tax Competition Between Sub-Central Governments”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b1120t6b-en.
