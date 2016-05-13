Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tax Administrations and Capacity Building

A Collective Challenge
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264256637-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Tax Administrations and Capacity Building: A Collective Challenge, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264256637-en.
Go to top