The purpose of this document is to assist tax administrations in their own consideration of possible domestic measures. This document does not make recommendations as regards particular measures as national circumstances and considerations will vary greatly.
Tax administration responses to COVID-19: Measures taken to support taxpayers
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
13 May 2024
-
13 May 2024