Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Tax administration responses to COVID-19: Measures taken to support taxpayers

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/adc84188-en
Authors
Inter-American Center of Tax Administrations, Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations, OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

CIAT/IOTA/OECD (2020), “Tax administration responses to COVID-19: Measures taken to support taxpayers”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/adc84188-en.
Go to top