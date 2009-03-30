Skip to main content
Taking Stock of the Credit Crunch

Implications for Development Finance and Global Governance
https://doi.org/10.1787/224377364587
Andrew Mold, Sebastian Paulo, Annalisa Prizon
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Mold, A., S. Paulo and A. Prizon (2009), “Taking Stock of the Credit Crunch: Implications for Development Finance and Global Governance”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 277, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224377364587.
