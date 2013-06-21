Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tackling Long-Term Unemployment Amongst Vulnerable Groups

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43jct8n2nv-en
Authors
Andrew Dean
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dean, A. (2013), “Tackling Long-Term Unemployment Amongst Vulnerable Groups”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2013/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43jct8n2nv-en.
Go to top