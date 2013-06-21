This working paper reports on the work undertaken as part of the Tackling Long-term Unemployment Amongst Vulnerable Groups project. It includes the findings of a survey undertaken jointly by the OECD LEED Programme and the World Association of Public Employment Services in 2012, and also case studies and learning models from around the world on innovative practices to support the long-term unemployed into work. The report emphasises the important role a diverse range of actors can play in helping the long-term unemployed address the complex issues which may hinder their move into the labour market.
Tackling Long-Term Unemployment Amongst Vulnerable Groups
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
