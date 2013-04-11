Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Synergies for Better Learning

An International Perspective on Evaluation and Assessment
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264190658-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), Synergies for Better Learning: An International Perspective on Evaluation and Assessment, OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264190658-en.
Go to top