Sustainable Tourism and Local Development in Apulia Region

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghrjkghpd5-en
Authors
Neil MacCallum, Thierry Baert, Pierfelice Rosato, Stefano Barbieri
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

MacCallum, N. et al. (2011), “Sustainable Tourism and Local Development in Apulia Region”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2011/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghrjkghpd5-en.
