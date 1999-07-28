Sustainable Economic Growth

This document examines Norwegian policy on managing natural and environmental resources. These issues, and more generally the challenges of sustainable development, are primary concerns of the authorities in Norway, a country richly endowed with natural resources. Substantial action has been taken, as can be seen in the development of an integrated institutional framework and in the major efforts undertaken to co-ordinate government policies in this area. The investment of a large share of the rent from oil and gas in foreign financial assets should help ensure the inter-generational balance. Norway’s leading role in fostering international co-operation on fisheries and environmental management — where problems often extend beyond national boundaries — also reflects an engagement mindful of the needs of present and future generations. Within the country, the government has succeeded in reducing the emissions of a large number of pollutants. But measures still need to become more ...