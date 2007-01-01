A recent trend in individual accounts schemes is the introduction and expansion of investment alternatives to plan members. The goal of investment choice is to enable plan members to select the optimal investment portfolio that matches their particular risk-return preference and ultimately, maximizes their retirement income. This document focuses on some key analytical and policy issues regarding investment choice by pension plan/fund members in occupational defined contribution and personal pension arrangements during the accumulation stage. The document covers the following selected OECD countries, Australia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Slovak Republic and Turkey. Furthermore, it covers some non-OECD countries such as Chile, Estonia, Hong Kong (China), Israel, Latvia, Peru, Russia and South Africa.
Survey of Investment Choice by Pension Fund Members
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Abstract
