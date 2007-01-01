Skip to main content
Survey of Investment Choice by Pension Fund Members

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/271250042861
Authors
Edina Rozinka, Waldo Tapia
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Rozinka, E. and W. Tapia (2007), “Survey of Investment Choice by Pension Fund Members”, OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/271250042861.
