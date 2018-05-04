Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Summary report on the new comprehensive global database of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs)

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1a14ad6c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Summary report on the new comprehensive global database of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs), OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1a14ad6c-en.
Go to top