Student Learning Time

A Literature Review
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm409kqqkjh-en
Authors
Anna Gromada, Claire Shewbridge
OECD Education Working Papers
Gromada, A. and C. Shewbridge (2016), “Student Learning Time: A Literature Review”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 127, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm409kqqkjh-en.
