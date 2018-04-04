Skip to main content
Structural reforms to boost growth and living standards in Argentina

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/53180378-en
Alberto González Pandiella
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
González Pandiella, A. (2018), “Structural reforms to boost growth and living standards in Argentina”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1463, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/53180378-en.
