Structural reforms and income distribution

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js3777lbxzn-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Alain de Serres, Nicolas Ruiz
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Causa, O., A. de Serres and N. Ruiz (2015), “Structural reforms and income distribution”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js3777lbxzn-en.
