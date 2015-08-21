Skip to main content
Structural policies and productivity

Evidence from Portuguese firms
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw21mfp4kd-en
Authors
Jens Matthias Arnold, Natália Barbosa
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Arnold, J. and N. Barbosa (2015), “Structural policies and productivity: Evidence from Portuguese firms”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1259, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw21mfp4kd-en.
