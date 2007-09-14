Declining fish stocks and expanding fishing fleets have combined with growing competition from aquaculture to put increased pressure on the fishing sector to adjust the size and nature of its operations in many countries. In some fishing communities, almost sixty percent of jobs are linked to fishing and in many coastal areas there are few alternative employment opportunities for fishers. This conference proceedings analyses the social issues and policy challenges that arise from fisheries adjustment policies, and how OECD member countries are meeting those challenges.
Structural Change in Fisheries
Dealing with the Human Dimension