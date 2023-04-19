Strengthening the attractiveness of the public service in France

A growing number of OECD countries are facing the challenge of making their public service more attractive, even as public policy management becomes increasingly complex and requires new skills. This paper seeks to identify the attractiveness factors of the public service in the French regions and across the member countries of the European Union, particularly within a context of major trends in public employment that are constantly changing. The first section aims to shed light on the attractiveness of the French public service in French regions, through a mostly qualitative focus on four regions (Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Île-de-France, Normandy). These regions are facing, in whole or in part, difficulties in attracting, recruiting, and retaining their public employees. The second section, in addition to a better understanding of the major trends affecting public employment across the European Union and OECD member countries and the implications for the Human Resources (HR) function, explores the measures implemented by other administrations in OECD member countries as well as the private sector to develop or adapt their human resources policies in order to better plan attractiveness efforts.