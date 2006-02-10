Skip to main content
Strengthening Innovation in the Netherlands

Making Better Use of Knowledge Creation in Innovation Activities
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/612130717511
Authors
David Carey, Ekkehard Ernst, Rebecca Oyomopito, Jelte Theisens
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Carey, D. et al. (2006), “Strengthening Innovation in the Netherlands: Making Better Use of Knowledge Creation in Innovation Activities”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 479, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/612130717511.
