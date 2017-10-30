Strategies, Techniques and Sampling Protocols for Determining the Concentrations of Manufactured Nanomaterials in Air at the Workplace

The objective of this document is to contribute to existing knowledge regarding methods for measuring characteristics of airborne nanoparticles and controlling occupational exposure to airborne nanoparticles, and to gather data on nanoparticle emission and transport in various workplaces. This report presents the findings of research undertaken in non-industrial nanotechnology workplaces involving the measurement of nanomaterials emissions and exposures. The six case studies presented demonstrate how measurement and assessment can be undertaken and how results can be interpreted. Analysis of the results informs the validity of measurement techniques and an assessment of the effectiveness of measurement techniques and workplace controls. The case studies also provide data on nanomaterial emission and transport in various non-industrial workplaces.