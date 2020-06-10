This document is a resource to help governments and organisations use foresight in their policy making related to COVID-19 and its aftermath. It presents key uncertainties and possible future developments that could have short-and medium-term policy implications, a preliminary guide for using these elements, and an annotated selection of foresight pieces from a variety of authors.
Strategic foresight for the COVID-19 crisis and beyond: Using futures thinking to design better public policies
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
