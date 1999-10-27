Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Strategic Asset Management for Tertiary Institutions

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264174085-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Programme on Educational Building - PEB Papers

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1999), Strategic Asset Management for Tertiary Institutions, Programme on Educational Building - PEB Papers, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264174085-en.
Go to top