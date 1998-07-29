Recent years have seen a number of initiatives which seek to provide a range of community services on school sites, including adult education and other social and welfare services. These developments aim at co-ordinating more effectively services which are usually provided separately while optimizing the use of increasingly sophisticated and expensive educational buildings and equipment. However, providing integrated services "under one roof" poses a number of practical problems. What is the rationale for integrated service provision? What are the implications for the local authorities, planners and architects in charge of designing school sites that meet new requirements? This report presents the main lessons learned from a conference held in Stockholm, drawing on case studies from Finland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Quebec, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The case studies provide a wealth of examples of solutions to the challenge of optimizing the use of existing schools by better integrating them into local communities and by promoting new synergies with other services.