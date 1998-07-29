Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Under One Roof

The Integration of Schools and Community Services in OECD Countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163423-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Programme on Educational Building - PEB Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), Under One Roof: The Integration of Schools and Community Services in OECD Countries, Programme on Educational Building - PEB Papers, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163423-en.
Go to top