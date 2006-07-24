PEB Compendium of Exemplary Educational Facilities

This third PEB Compendium features educational institutions from 20 countries selected by an international jury for their exemplary facilities. This work shows how the design, use and management of physical infrastructure can contribute to the quality of education. With full-colour photographs, plans and descriptions, the Compendium focuses on the functionality of 65 recently completed or refurbished buildings or grounds, chosen for their innovation in the areas of safety, sustainability, alternative financing, community and flexibility. In addition to schools and universities, this third edition of the PEB Compendium covers pre-schools and gives special attention to how effectively the facilities meet the needs of their users: students, teachers, parents and the community at large.