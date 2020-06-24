The report documents the special measures taken by 30 OECD countries and partners. It provides evidence on institutional arrangements and monitoring rules that were introduced for emergency contracting of critical items needed for the current COVID-19 situation and the support provided by the respective ministry or public procurement central body to the contracting authorities, especially in terms of supplier and ongoing contract management. Regarding infrastructure governance, the report presents the actions on identifying critical infrastructure, setting up new or temporary infrastructure and repurposing of already existing infrastructure. The country factsheets also presents innovative, out-of-box solutions.
Stocktaking report on immediate public procurement and infrastructure responses to COVID-19
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
