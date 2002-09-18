These workshop proceedings present the history leading up to the Decision in Principle of Finland on the final disposal facility for spent nuclear fuel and examine future perspectives with an emphasis on stakeholder involvement. The workshop was highly interactive and focused on three main topics: the stepwise decision-making process, stakeholder involvement and confidence building. All relevant stakeholder voices were heard and their viewpoints debated. An account of the individual presentations and the discussions that took place are provided in these proceedings.
Stepwise Decision Making in Finland for the Disposal of Spent Nuclear Fuel
Workshop Proceedings - Turku, Finland - 15-16 November 2001
Report
Radioactive Waste Management
Abstract
