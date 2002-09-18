Skip to main content
Stepwise Decision Making in Finland for the Disposal of Spent Nuclear Fuel

Workshop Proceedings - Turku, Finland - 15-16 November 2001
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199422-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management
OECD/NEA (2002), Stepwise Decision Making in Finland for the Disposal of Spent Nuclear Fuel: Workshop Proceedings - Turku, Finland - 15-16 November 2001, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199422-en.
