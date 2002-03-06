Statistics on New Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Survival of Start-Ups

The paper describes the methodology elaborated and used by Statistics Denmark to produce statistics on new enterprises. Statistics Denmark has developed its statistical monitoring of new enterprises based solely on the use of administrative registers. The paper also lists the indicators developed for measuring the new enterprises, the persons behind these enterprises – the new entrepreneurs, both men and women – and their qualifications. The ultimate goal of any policy targeting new enterprise start-ups is not only the creation but also the survival of the new enterprises in order to create new job possibilities and new products and services in today’s rapidly changing economy. Statistics Denmark has developed a longitudinal database as an analytical tool enabling policy makers to evaluate the programmes for new enterprises. It includes all new enterprises and enables the identification and modelling of indicators that are significant for the survival of new enterprises ...