The paper describes the methodology elaborated and used by Statistics Denmark to produce statistics on new enterprises. Statistics Denmark has developed its statistical monitoring of new enterprises based solely on the use of administrative registers. The paper also lists the indicators developed for measuring the new enterprises, the persons behind these enterprises – the new entrepreneurs, both men and women – and their qualifications. The ultimate goal of any policy targeting new enterprise start-ups is not only the creation but also the survival of the new enterprises in order to create new job possibilities and new products and services in today’s rapidly changing economy. Statistics Denmark has developed a longitudinal database as an analytical tool enabling policy makers to evaluate the programmes for new enterprises. It includes all new enterprises and enables the identification and modelling of indicators that are significant for the survival of new enterprises ...
Statistics on New Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Survival of Start-Ups
The Danish Experience
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
9 January 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023