Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

State-Owned Enterprises as Global Competitors

A Challenge or an Opportunity?
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264262096-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), State-Owned Enterprises as Global Competitors: A Challenge or an Opportunity?, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264262096-en.
Go to top