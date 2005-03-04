Skip to main content
Stability and Buffering Capacity of the Geosphere for Long-term Isolation of Radioactive Waste

Application to Argillaceous Media - "Clay Club" Workshop Proceedings - Braunschweig, Germany, 9-11 December 2003
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264009097-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2005), Stability and Buffering Capacity of the Geosphere for Long-term Isolation of Radioactive Waste: Application to Argillaceous Media - "Clay Club" Workshop Proceedings - Braunschweig, Germany, 9-11 December 2003, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264009097-en.
