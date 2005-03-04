Most experts worldwide agree that radioactive waste disposal in engineered facilities, or repositories, located in appropriate formations deep underground, provide a suitable waste management option for protecting humans and the environment now and in the future. These conference proceedings establish the scientific basis for stability and buffering capacity of deep geological waste management systems. The proceedings synthesise the main outcomes of the workshop and present a compilation of the related abstracts.
Stability and Buffering Capacity of the Geosphere for Long-term Isolation of Radioactive Waste
Application to Argillaceous Media - "Clay Club" Workshop Proceedings - Braunschweig, Germany, 9-11 December 2003
Report
Radioactive Waste Management
Abstract
