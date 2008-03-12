Specialised Anti-Corruption Institutions

International anti-corruption treaties, including the UN Convention against Corruption, require member states to establish two types of anti-corruption institutions – one to prevent corruption and the other to combat corruption through law enforcement. The treaties also establish standards for such anti-corruption institutions – they should be independent, specialised and have sufficient resources to meet their challenging tasks. This book analyses the main functions of prevention and combating corruption and discusses practical ways to ensure the independence, specialisation and resources of anti-corruption bodies.

The book further studies the different forms of specialisation which exist in different countries and describes 14 anti-corruption agencies from around the world, including preventive, law-enforcement and combined or multipurpose agencies. Analysis of key factors which can lead anti-corruption bodies to success or failure, together with a rich body of country specific information, practical facts and contact details will make this book a useful tool for those policy-makers who seek to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in their countries.