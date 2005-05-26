After an overview of general issues relating to spam, this report suggests possible technical and legislative solutions adapted to developing countries, focusing on the fundamental role of Internet Service Providers.
Spam Issues in Developing Countries
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
