South America for the Chinese?

A Trade-Based Analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh5gs82q0v-en
Authors
Eliana Cardoso, Márcio Holland
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cardoso, E. and M. Holland (2010), “South America for the Chinese?: A Trade-Based Analysis”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 289, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh5gs82q0v-en.
