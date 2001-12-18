Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Some Observations on International Area Aggregates

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/436053310120
Authors
Paul Schreyer
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Schreyer, P. (2001), “Some Observations on International Area Aggregates”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2001/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/436053310120.
Go to top