This paper deals with the construction of statistics for area or zone totals for groups of countries. It discusses various ways to construct volume and value series and reviews some of the implications for resulting indirect price indices. The paper then takes a more specific look at the Euro area and provides an empirical example concerning the aggregation of private final consumption for the 12 countries of the Euro area ...
Some Observations on International Area Aggregates
Working paper
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
Working paper12 September 2023
-
Working paper6 September 2023
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
23 February 2024
-
5 February 2024
-
-
9 January 2024
-
21 December 2023