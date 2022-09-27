Skills Development and Inclusivity for Clean Energy Transitions

Ongoing energy transitions and decarbonisation efforts are poised to bring profound shifts in the sector’s employment, including massive new opportunities for job creation in clean energy. At the same time, traditional energy sectors will experience declining job opportunities. In most cases, this will require the development of both new programmes of education, certification and vocational training along with targeted upskilling or reskilling programmes for the existing workforce. Several governments, companies and industry organisations, among other stakeholders, are already developing robust educational and skills training programmes to meet the challenges of the workforce transition. Therefore, a review of existing skills and training programmes can provide valuable insights for others embarking on their own energy transitions. This report compiles a collection of case studies from around that world that showcase programmes designed to address skills development of workforces for energy transitions.