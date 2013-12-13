Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Shinkansen Investment before and after JNR Reform

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rpbk90p-en
Authors
Fumio Kurosaki
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kurosaki, F. (2013), “Shinkansen Investment before and after JNR Reform”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rpbk90p-en.
Go to top