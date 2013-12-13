“Shinkansen” refers to Japan’s dedicated high-speed intercity rail system, and it was initially introduced between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka in 1964 prior to other countries. This event accelerated the development of high-speed railways in other countries. In Japan its total length and the number of lines have increased since then contributing to the economic development of the country. As with other conventional railways, Shinkansen was constructed and operated by the Japanese National Railways (JNR).
Shinkansen Investment before and after JNR Reform
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
