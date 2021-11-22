Skip to main content
Services trade in the United Kingdom and the global economy

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b602b468-en
Authors
Annabelle Mourougane, Sebastian Benz, Frédéric Gonzales
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Mourougane, A., S. Benz and F. Gonzales (2021), “Services trade in the United Kingdom and the global economy”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 257, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b602b468-en.
