Secure Energy Transitions in the Power Sector

Electricity is an integral part of all modern economies, supporting a range of critical services from healthcare to banking to transportation. Secure supply of electricity is thus of paramount importance. The structural change from an electricity system based on thermal generation powered by fossil fuels towards a system based on variable renewable energy continues apace at various stages across the globe. Digitalisation tools such as smart grids and distributed energy resources, along with the electrification of end uses put electricity increasingly at the forefront of the entire energy system. As a result, governments, industries and other stakeholders will need to improve their frameworks for ensuring electricity security through updated policies, regulations and market designs. This report details the new approaches that will be needed in electricity system planning, resource adequacy mechanisms, incentives for supply- and demand-side flexibility, short-term system balancing and stability procedures. It provides examples and case studies of these changes from power systems around the world, describes existing frameworks to value and provide electricity security, and distils best practices and recommendations for policy makers to apply as they adjust to the various trends underway.