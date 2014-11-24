This book offers a comprehensive assessment of the innovation system of Viet Nam, focusing on the role of government and providing concrete recommendations on how to improve policies that affect innovation and R&D performance.
Science, Technology and Innovation in Viet Nam
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
10 December 2021
-
14 December 2018
-
10 July 2017
-
16 June 2017
-
9 June 2017
-
20 April 2017
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
4 October 2023