In recent years, many schools have grown into more autonomous organisations and have become more accountable to students, parents and the public at large for their outcomes. PISA results suggest that, when autonomy and accountability are intelligently combined, they tend to be associated with better student performance...
School Autonomy and Accountability
Are They Related to Student Performance?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper27 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
26 October 2023
-
16 June 2023
-
28 April 2023
-
8 December 2022
-
Policy paper25 October 2022
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024