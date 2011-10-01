Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

School Autonomy and Accountability

Are They Related to Student Performance?
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h362kcx9w-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), “School Autonomy and Accountability: Are They Related to Student Performance?”, PISA in Focus, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h362kcx9w-en.
Go to top