Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

School Accountability, Autonomy, Choice, and the Level of Student Achievement

International Evidence from PISA 2003
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/246402531617
Authors
Ludger Wöbmann, Elke Lüdemann, Gabriela Schütz, Martin R. West
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Wöbmann, L. et al. (2007), “School Accountability, Autonomy, Choice, and the Level of Student Achievement: International Evidence from PISA 2003”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/246402531617.
Go to top