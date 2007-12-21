Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

School Accountability, Autonomy, Choice, and the Equity of Student Achievement

International Evidence from PISA 2003
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/246374511832
Authors
Gabriela Schütz, Martin R. West, Ludger Wöbmann
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Schütz, G., M. West and L. Wöbmann (2007), “School Accountability, Autonomy, Choice, and the Equity of Student Achievement: International Evidence from PISA 2003”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/246374511832.
Go to top