Scaling up Green, Social, Sustainability and Sustainability-linked Bond Issuances in Developing Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8a5c3156-en
Authors
Faty Dembele, Rolf Schwarz, Paul Horrocks
Tags
OECD Development Perspectives

Cite this content as:

Dembele, F., R. Schwarz and P. Horrocks (2021), “Scaling up Green, Social, Sustainability and Sustainability-linked Bond Issuances in Developing Countries”, OECD Development Perspectives, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8a5c3156-en.
