Scaling up Green, Social, Sustainability and Sustainability-linked Bond Issuances in Developing Countries

This report explores the global landscape of the Green, Social, Sustainability and Sustainability-linked (GSSS) Bond market. Based on research and interviews conducted with experts from public development banks, credit rating agencies, asset managers and industry associations, the report offers analysis of the current state of the GSSS market and international best practices in the issuance of these bonds. The report highlights five key gaps that hinder a greater up-take of the bonds market: the role of public development banks; the importance of tailoring issuance to local contexts; the need for risk mitigation strategies; capacity development to address supply constraints; and promotion of transparency and taxonomies. The report also identifies recommendations for policy makers. The report highlights the potential to scale up the GSSS Bonds market by supporting issuances from sovereign and corporate issuers in developing countries, through both the use of bonds proceeds and sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs), and ultimately to build robust local capital markets.