Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Scale, market power and competition in a digital world

Is bigger better?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c1cff861-en
Authors
Michael McMahon, Sara Calligaris, Eleanor Doyle, Stephen Kinsella
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

McMahon, M. et al. (2021), “Scale, market power and competition in a digital world: Is bigger better?”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2021/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c1cff861-en.
Go to top