This book describes the instruments underlying the PISA 2000 assessment. It introduces the PISA approach to assessing reading, mathematical and scientific literacy with its three dimensions of process, content and context. Further, it presents a sample of PISA 2000 tasks, and explains how these tasks were scored and how they relate to the conceptual framework underlying PISA.
Sample Tasks from the PISA 2000 Assessment
Reading, Mathematical and Scientific Literacy
Report
PISA
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
19 March 2024
-
Report1 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023
-
31 August 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024