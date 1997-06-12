A group of high-level private-sector experts on electronic commerce, (senior executives of major enterprises that use electronic commerce), chaired by John Sacher, Executive Director of UK retailer Marks and Spencer, prepared a report on the framework conditions necessary for the favourable development of global electronic commerce and the action required by governments at national and international level.
Sacher Report
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
