Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Russia: Modernising the economy

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264207998-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Better Policies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), Russia: Modernising the economy, Better Policies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264207998-en.
Go to top