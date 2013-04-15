Drawing on the OECD’s expertise in comparing country experiences and identifying best practices, this book tailors the OECD’s policy advice to the specific and timely priorities of Russia, focusing on how its government can make reform happen.
Russia: Modernising the economy
Report
Better Policies
Abstract
