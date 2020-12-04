Skip to main content
Roads, market access and regional economic development

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8b9eca17-en
Authors
Martin W. Adler, Ilias Pasidis, Or Levkovich, Alexander C. Lembcke, Rudiger Ahrend
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

Adler, M. et al. (2020), “Roads, market access and regional economic development”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8b9eca17-en.
