The buildings sector plays a key role in decarbonising the global economy. In the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), buildings account for close to a quarter of the region’s total final energy consumption and energy-related CO2 emissions. With continued economic development, urbanisation and population growth across the region, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) analysis shows that both final energy consumption and CO2 emissions in buildings will continue to grow without ambitious policy actions. Improving the energy efficiency of building envelopes and systems, increasing renewable energy utilisation, phasing out the use of traditional biomass and switching to clean cooking and electricity, while enhancing energy access for vulnerable households across the region, can result in more than a 60% reduction in CO2 emissions from buildings by 2040 in relation to 2020, and provide many other benefits to households, society and governments.The Roadmap for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Construction in ASEAN focuses on the policy tools available for ASEAN Member States to drive energy efficiency improvements in the building sector to help meet growing needs for residential and non-residential floor space and energy services, while limiting the growth in energy demand and related emissions. It identifies key energy-efficient and lowcarbon actions and activities that governments could consider for implementation by 2025, 2030 and beyond, moving towards net zero-carbon buildings.