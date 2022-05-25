Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Roadmap for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Construction in ASEAN

Timelines and actions towards net zero-carbon buildings and construction
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bda80fad-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2022), Roadmap for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Construction in ASEAN: Timelines and actions towards net zero-carbon buildings and construction, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bda80fad-en.
Go to top