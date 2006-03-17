This Working Paper reviews issues related to research access to patented inventions, with a particular focus on the role of research exemptions (or experimental use exemptions) in protecting such access. It outlines factors that may affect the ability of researchers to access patented inventions for legitimate research purposes, it reviews evidence of current and anticipated limitations on access, and explores different options for the formulation of research exemptions that balance research use and patent holder’s rights.
Research Use of Patented Knowledge
A Review
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
6 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
30 October 2023