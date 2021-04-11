Skip to main content
Report on the State of the Knowledge – Literature Review on Unmanned Aerial Spray Systems in Agriculture

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9240f8eb-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Report on the State of the Knowledge – Literature Review on Unmanned Aerial Spray Systems in Agriculture, Series on Pesticides and Biocides, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9240f8eb-en.
