Report on Second Roundtable on Economics for Consumer Policy

Report on the 2nd Roundtable on Economics for Consumer Policy, held in October 2006, to consider the economic theories of information disclosure with a focus on two major industry sectors – telecommunications and financial services.
Abstract
